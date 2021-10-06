The Weeknd Teases 'Exciting Features Coming Out' Before New Album Drops

The Weeknd has completed his new album.

During a recent radio appearance, Abel offered an update on the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours. “Some Dawn updates… Album is complete,” he revealed, adding that he is waiting to secure some featured guests. “Only thing missing is a couple characters that are key to the narrative. Some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child…and some that inspire me now.”

While The Weeknd didn’t specify when the collection would drop, he did admit that there are "some exciting features coming out in the fall before the album drops." That could be referencing his upcoming team-up with Swedish House Mafia. The group previewed the track during their 2021 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show performance.

Back in August, the Toronto chart-topper jumpstarted the campaign rollout with the set’s lead single, “Take My Breath,” and confessed to GQ the project is “the album [he’s] always wanted to make.” “[It’s] Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the best-night-of-your-fu**ing-life party records," he said of the project.