These 2 South Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Small Cities In The U.S.

As more people begin traveling again, some cities are being considered highly-desired destinations. While some bigger cities like New York City or Chicago may be obvious choices, many travelers are heading toward smaller towns.

After more than 800,000 people weighed in on Condé Nast Traveler's 34th annual Readers' Choice Awards, the magazine compiled a list of the best small cities in the U.S. Two cities in South Carolina made the cut, and one was even chosen as the runner up on the list.

So which South Carolina cities were recognized as some of the best?

Charleston and Greenville

Greenville was named the fifth best small city in the country, with Condé Nast calling it "just on the cusp of stardom."

"The food lover's town has a farm-to-table scene that continues to rise in the ranks ... and its craft beer scene is seeing a similar explosion."

Charleston got a higher ranking on the list, coming in at No. 2 overall for the best small cities.

"Charleston may be a small town, but this city punches well above its weight. When you consider everything it has to offer — history, culture, food, charm — it's no wonder the so-called Holy City has made our list of the best small cities in the U.S. for ten years running."

Here are the cities that were named the 10 best small cities in the country:

Aspen, Colorado Charleston, South Carolina Alexandria, Virginia Santa Fe, New Mexico Greenville, South Carolina Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Key West, Florida Savannah, Georgia Jackson Hole, Wyoming Newport, Rhode Island

The list also ranked the 10 best "big" cities in the country, chosen as part of the Readers' Choice Awards:

Chicago, Illinois New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Boston, Massachusetts San Fransisco, California Washington, D.C. San Diego, California Portland, Oregon Honolulu, Hawaii Nashville, Tennessee

Check out the full report here.