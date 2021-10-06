This Florida City Is One Of The 'World's Greatest Places'

Florida can be a wonderful place to live. The Sunshine State's beaches, year-round warm climate, and general affordability compared to other states makes it very attractive to both tourists and future residents.

One area in the Southern state has caught the attention of a popular magazine. TIME released its 2021 list of the "World's Greatest Places," which features iconic locations from Japan, France, Costa Rica, South Africa, and more. One Florida city ranked among these popular international spots, and that honor goes to...

Sarasota!

This is what writer Brad Japhe had to say about this emerging Gulf Coast city:

"Celebrating its centennial this year, Sarasota is proving itself a vital cultural capital with the new Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College, housed in the former Sarasota High School building, with exhibitions featuring the work of artists such as Robert Colescott, Charles McGill and Samo Davis. Phase 1 of The Bay, a project that will redevelop 53 acres of city land into a bayfront public park, is set to debut this year, including the meandering Mangrove Bayou Walkway, which opened in April, and the Sunset Boardwalk. And across the John Ringling Causeway, two upscale beachfront properties recently unveiled major renovations: the Lido Beach Pavilion and the Resort at Longboat Key Club, both superior spots to watch the sun set over the shimmering Gulf waters."