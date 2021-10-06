TikTok Challenge Leads To Vandalism, Thefts In Mukilteo School District

Several schools in a Washington school district have reported rampant vandalism and theft due to a viral TikTok challenge, KOMO says.

The Mukilteo School District in Snohomish County says students stole soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, and even a fire extinguisher as part of the "Devious Lick" challenge. TikTok users have taken various objects, including sinks, toilets, and traffic lights, to get attention on the platform. If they can't steal items, they sometimes destroy them or bathrooms.

"This is happening nationwide, and our schools are also experiencing theft and vandalism as a result. We’ve already had several paper towel dispensers and soap dispensers turn up missing or get torn off the wall and thrown in the toilets. At least one fire extinguisher has also turned up missing," the district emailed to parents.