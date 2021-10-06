You Can Stargaze Near The Grand Canyon From This Translucent Dome

Have you ever wanted to stargaze at the Grand Canyon? You can spend the night stargazing near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in a translucent dome, reported Only in Your State.

The dome has a completely translucent ceiling that is perfect for gazing at the night sky. And if that doesn't sound perfect enough, the dome is far enough away from civilization that there isn't any light pollution clouding up your view.

The dome sleeps two guests on a large bed. Accompanying the sleeping accommodations are two large, plush papasan chairs for kicking back and looking up. Outside the dome is a bathroom complete with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, and extra seating.

So how do you get to stay in the dome?

The one-of-a-kind overnight stay can be booked through AirBNB for just $200 per night. Click here to view the unique listing.

The dome isn't temperature controlled and tends to be the same temperature as outside. So, during the day it can get up to 95 degrees. You can use this time to explore the Grand Canyon and the nature around you. At night, it can get down to near freezing. Be sure to bring warm clothes and any extra blankets to stay warm.