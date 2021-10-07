Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Flights From Salt Lake City
By Ginny Reese
October 7, 2021
Alaska Airlines has added new nonstop services between Anchorage and Salt Lake City, reported Yahoo! News. In addition to the flights from Salt Lake City, the airline has added service between Alaska and the top 10 travel markets in the lower 48 states. The airline made the announcement of the new flights today.
Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president, said, “We’re ready to welcome new and returning guests from the Salt Lake City area, as we provide Alaskans more nonstop options than ever before. Once in this great state, our massive network stretching across Alaska gives visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy it all there is to offer- hiking, fishing, the Northern Lights, sightseeing, and more.”
New route shoutout! Enjoy nonstop service between Anchorage and Salt Lake City, starting summer 2022! That’s in addition to our year-round, nonstop flights from Anchorage to great destinations like Hawai’i, San Francisco, Chicago and more. Book now! pic.twitter.com/eFLi4q0BV1— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) October 7, 2021
Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said, “Adding Salt Lake City to our nonstop service out of Anchorage complete our goal of serving the top 10 US travel markets from our hub in Alaska. We’re committed to keeping Alaska and our guests connected across our network, and with our new oneworld membership, Alaskans can take advantage of more than 1000 global destinations served by our partners.”
Flights from Salt Lake City to Anchorage will begin on June 18 of 2022. Click here for more information.