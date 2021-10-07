Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Flights From Salt Lake City

Alaska Airlines has added new nonstop services between Anchorage and Salt Lake City, reported Yahoo! News. In addition to the flights from Salt Lake City, the airline has added service between Alaska and the top 10 travel markets in the lower 48 states. The airline made the announcement of the new flights today.

Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president, said, “We’re ready to welcome new and returning guests from the Salt Lake City area, as we provide Alaskans more nonstop options than ever before. Once in this great state, our massive network stretching across Alaska gives visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy it all there is to offer- hiking, fishing, the Northern Lights, sightseeing, and more.”