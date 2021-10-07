Alaska Airlines Adds New Nonstop Flights From Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Alaska Airlines has added new nonstop services between Anchorage and Salt Lake City, reported Yahoo! News. In addition to the flights from Salt Lake City, the airline has added service between Alaska and the top 10 travel markets in the lower 48 states. The airline made the announcement of the new flights today.

Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president, said, “We’re ready to welcome new and returning guests from the Salt Lake City area, as we provide Alaskans more nonstop options than ever before. Once in this great state, our massive network stretching across Alaska gives visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy it all there is to offer- hiking, fishing, the Northern Lights, sightseeing, and more.”

Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said, “Adding Salt Lake City to our nonstop service out of Anchorage complete our goal of serving the top 10 US travel markets from our hub in Alaska. We’re committed to keeping Alaska and our guests connected across our network, and with our new oneworld membership, Alaskans can take advantage of more than 1000 global destinations served by our partners.”

Flights from Salt Lake City to Anchorage will begin on June 18 of 2022. Click here for more information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.