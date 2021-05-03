IT'S A BOY! Woman Gave Birth On Delta Flight From Salt Lake City To Hawaii

A flight that took off from Salt Lake City landed with an extra passenger in Honolulu, reported KETK FOX 51. A woman gave birth to a beautiful baby boy unexpectedly on a Delta Airlines flight.

Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga could not have been any luckier. Aboard the flight were Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawai'i Pacific Health Family Medicine Physician, along with three neonatal intensive care unit nurses, Lami Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho.

Baby Raymond was born on April 28th on the Delta Airlines Flight.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham, said that the pilot followed protocol. Cunningham explained:

"It was a medical assist, it wasn’t deemed a medical emergency so that sort of notifies you that mom and baby were in good shape. Then the crew emergency medical services group met them and were able to transport them to a nearby hospital."