Feedback

IT'S A BOY! Woman Gave Birth On Delta Flight From Salt Lake City To Hawaii

By Ginny Reese

May 3, 2021

Delta Airlines To Cut Flights And Raise Fares As Fuel Costs Surge

A flight that took off from Salt Lake City landed with an extra passenger in Honolulu, reported KETK FOX 51. A woman gave birth to a beautiful baby boy unexpectedly on a Delta Airlines flight.

Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga could not have been any luckier. Aboard the flight were Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawai'i Pacific Health Family Medicine Physician, along with three neonatal intensive care unit nurses, Lami Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho.

Baby Raymond was born on April 28th on the Delta Airlines Flight.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham, said that the pilot followed protocol. Cunningham explained:

"It was a medical assist, it wasn’t deemed a medical emergency so that sort of notifies you that mom and baby were in good shape. Then the crew emergency medical services group met them and were able to transport them to a nearby hospital."

A Delta spokesperson said:

"The safety of out crew and customers is our top priority. Out crews are well trained to manage a number of on-board medical scenarios. Every aircraft is equipped with medical equipment and crews have access to expert counsel during flight when an issue occurs."

According to KHON2, "Mom and baby were brought to Kapiolani and are doing good. Mom has been discharged already but baby is still in the NICU as he was born early."
Photo: Getty Images

Chat About IT'S A BOY! Woman Gave Birth On Delta Flight From Salt Lake City To Hawaii

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.