IT'S A BOY! Woman Gave Birth On Delta Flight From Salt Lake City To Hawaii
By Ginny Reese
May 3, 2021
A flight that took off from Salt Lake City landed with an extra passenger in Honolulu, reported KETK FOX 51. A woman gave birth to a beautiful baby boy unexpectedly on a Delta Airlines flight.
Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga could not have been any luckier. Aboard the flight were Dr. Dale Glenn, a Hawai'i Pacific Health Family Medicine Physician, along with three neonatal intensive care unit nurses, Lami Bamfield, Amanda Beeding, and Mimi Ho.
Baby Raymond was born on April 28th on the Delta Airlines Flight.
Department of Transportation spokesperson Jai Cunningham, said that the pilot followed protocol. Cunningham explained:
"It was a medical assist, it wasn’t deemed a medical emergency so that sort of notifies you that mom and baby were in good shape. Then the crew emergency medical services group met them and were able to transport them to a nearby hospital."
Mom and baby are doing well!https://t.co/bDgqiAlxGE— ABC4 News (@abc4utah) May 3, 2021
A doctor and three NICU nurses used shoelaces, a microwave and an Apple Watch to help deliver a baby on a Delta flight. https://t.co/QrRPQ4c6yB— WFAA (@wfaa) May 3, 2021
A Delta spokesperson said:
"The safety of out crew and customers is our top priority. Out crews are well trained to manage a number of on-board medical scenarios. Every aircraft is equipped with medical equipment and crews have access to expert counsel during flight when an issue occurs."
According to KHON2, "Mom and baby were brought to Kapiolani and are doing good. Mom has been discharged already but baby is still in the NICU as he was born early."
