Beaverton 'Zombie' Condo Leads To 175 Calls To Authorities

Neighbors are getting fed up with the people making themselves at home in an Oregon condominium unit, according to KOIN 6.

Reporters say condo owners at a complex in southwest Beaverton have called authorities 175 times over the last two years due to squatters living a "zombie condo." Alex Dvir, who lives in the complex, says the man who owned the unit died, and his widow hasn't been around for over a year.

“It’s not a comfortable place to live. We just have unknown traffic at all hours of the night,” Dvir claims. “There’s known drug activity and at times there was prostitution happening in the unit.” The resident even recalled a SWAT team serving a search warrant on the unit recently.

Sgt. Danny DiPietro with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office called the condo a hotspot for drugs and theft in an interview with KOIN 6.



During the summer, a neighbor had to put out a fire that sparked from a pile of junk and tires in the "zombie condo's" backyard, according to Dvir.

Not much can be done since the condo since a bank owns it and they haven't foreclosed on the unit, reporters learned. The property management group and Washington County itself has no authority over the problematic condo.

