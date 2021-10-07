Charlotte Man Warns Others After Scammer Steals $2,200 Using His Own Phone

A man in Charlotte is warning others of potential scammers in the area after he had over $2,000 stolen from him in his own front yard.

Trevor Hartley was doing yard work on Saturday (October 2) when he was approached by a man he had seen talking to a nearby neighbor, WCNC reports. The stranger said his car needed a new tire and asked if Hartley had a jack. When he said no, the man used a different approach.

"He was like, 'OK, well, do you mind if I use your phone to reach out to a buddy of mine? He's gonna come help,'" he recalled.

Wanting to lend a helping hand, he let the man use his phone to supposedly call his friend. What actually happened, however, was the man began "texting his friend" before handing back the phone and running off. Hartley had a "weird gut feeling" throughout the encounter and checked his phone, discovering that the stranger had sent himself $2,200 on Hartley's Venmo Account.

Apparently this is a new scam where grifters say the need help and ask to use a victim's phone before stealing money over the money payment app. Fortunately for Hartley, he was able to get his money back. Venmo suggests protecting your account by turning on the "Face ID and Pin' option in the security settings as an added layer of protection, but Hartley offered his own tips.

"Just don't give your phone to strangers, ya know, type the number in, offer other things," he said. "Which stinks for people who really need help."

According to the news outlet, this isn't the first time this kind of scam has been reported in the area. A woman in Charlotte said she lost more than $1,000 in a similar fashion.

"It's not always easy to spot con artists," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. "They're smart, extremely believable, and aggressive. It's crucial that people ask questions, listen carefully, and refuse to be pressured."