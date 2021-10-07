Dolly Parton Reveals Big Crush On Jimmy Fallon, 'I Think He's Precious'

Dolly Parton loves her late night hosts, especially Jimmy Fallon. While she may have been with her husband for 56 years, that doesn't mean she can't still have some crushes, and in her recent interview with W magazine as this month's cover star, Parton solidified that fact

"Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I'm big now, I can't excuse myself on that!" she said. "I think he is precious. He's so funny. We get along so good."

Parton has been a frequent guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the two have even sang "All I Want For Christmas Is You" together at one time. While Fallon in particular has Parton's interest, the country singer admitted that she often gets along with late-night show hosts.

"Sometimes you never know who you're going to connect with, and I've always had good luck with late-night guys, you know?" Parton said. "I always had a nice relationship with David Letterman and Johnny Carson. I guess there's something about that late-night poeple that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow. I guess it's 'cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don't have to worry about what you say."