Here's What Urban Meyer's Wife Said About Husband's Scandalous Video

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued an official statement regarding the situation, which was obtained and shared by NFL.com on Tuesday.

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Meyer, 57, stayed in Ohio after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday (September 30).

The Toledo native previously coached the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 and has two restaurants in Columbus and Dublin.

"I just apologized to the team for being a distraction," Meyer said during his Monday press conference via USA TODAY. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and I should not have put myself in that position."