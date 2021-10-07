Here's Why Nashville Was Named One Of The Best Big Cities In The U.S.

As more people begin traveling again, some cities are being considered highly-desired destinations. While some bigger cities like New York City or Chicago may be obvious choices, many travelers are also heading to smaller towns.

After more than 800,000 people weighed in on Condé Nast Traveler's 34th annual Readers' Choice Awards, the magazine compiled a list of the best big cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.

So which Tennessee city was recognized as one of the best?

Nashville

Music City was chosen as the No. 10 best "big" city in the U.S., alongside other popular destinations like New York City and Chicago. Here's what the travel magazine had to say about Nashville:

"A southern city with a small-town feel, you might find that a weekend isn't enough to get all you can out of Nashville. Music City is known for its legendary honky tonks on Lower Broadway, but be sure to take time away from the buzz of the strip to explore the city's shops and restaurants. You've likely heard of Prince's Hot Chicken Shack, but you'll also want to check out Arnold's Country Kitchen, a classic "meat and three" cafeteria with a James Beard Award. Stop into Hatch Show Print, which has been creating show posters for Nashville's biggest venues for more than 140 years, to check out their vintage letterpress machinery and take home a piece of Nashville history."

These are the cities that were named the 10 best big cities in the country:

Chicago, Illinois New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Boston, Massachusetts San Fransisco, California Washington, D.C. San Diego, California Portland, Oregon Honolulu, Hawaii Nashville, Tennessee

The list also ranked the 10 best "small" cities in the country, also chosen as part of the Readers' Choice Awards:

Aspen, Colorado Charleston, South Carolina Alexandria, Virginia Santa Fe, New Mexico Greenville, South Carolina Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Key West, Florida Savannah, Georgia Jackson Hole, Wyoming Newport, Rhode Island

Check out the full report here.