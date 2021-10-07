Iconic Nashville Diner Closing Its Doors After 31 Years

An iconic Nashville diner is closing its doors after nearly 32 years in business after the owner said the location was sold without their knowledge.

Hermitage Cafe has been a staple in Music City for more than three decades, serving old-school diner fare, but it will close its doors permanently at the end of the month, News Channel 5 reports. Owner Sherri Taylor Callahan officially announced the news on Facebook Thursday (October 7).

"This is something I hoped I would never have to write, it almost seems like it is not real," she said. "It was an amazing 31 almost 32 years. Regretfully, our last day to serve this amazing community will be Halloween night October 31, 2021. We could have not made it this long if it wasn't for the amazing community of Nashville."

Callahan is disappointed in the closure, but said the location was sold "without [their] knowledge."

"We were not given the option to buy the property, we did not sell out," she wrote, adding, "I am unsure what the new owner's plan for the location is. I just know that the Hermitage Cafe will not be part of their future."

Callahan ended her post with a thank you to all the employees that have worked at the cafe over the years, saying, "They have become a second family to us and the many regulars." She added that they are starting a food truck and will share details when she knows more so she can ask for loyal customers to support the new endeavor.

Hermitage Cafe's last day of business is October 31.