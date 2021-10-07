If You've Said This 'Slang' Word, You're Probably From Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever spent time in another state only to be confused when someone says a word you've never heard of? Maybe you were shocked by the number of people saying "hella" in California or scratched your head at what "no-see-ums" mean in Florida. This is because slang words can vary state by state.

Because Louisiana is part of the South, your first guess at the state's most common slang word is probably "y'all." However, you might be surprised to learn this isn't the case. To help clear things up, Stacker released a report with each state's most interesting slang words or phrases.

"Americans also have massive amounts of state pride. They celebrate the things that set their states apart from others, and feverishly uphold local traditions and customs. Combined, these two things have resulted in some unique slang. Stacker has rounded up examples of local slang from every state. Taking data from various sources, we've highlighted some of the weird, wacky, and outright crazy slang words Americans use in everyday conversation."

So what is the slang word commonly associated with Louisiana?

Sha

Above all other slang words used in the Pelican state, this term of endearment is the one most associated with Louisiana. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Louisiana is a state with so much local slang that many visitors feel as if residents are speaking an entirely different language. Take 'sha' for example. Derived from the French word 'cher,' the Cajun and Creole slang word is used to describe something sweet or cute, like a baby, or to call someone a sweetheart."

Check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.