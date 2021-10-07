Indiana Woman Lucky To Be Alive After 2X4 Smashes Through Windshield

An Indiana woman is counting her blessings after a few inches meant the difference between life and death.

“Obviously she had an angel riding on her shoulder and if there was anything such as a lottery ticket or anything that you want to bet on, this will be the time to do it,” Bargersville Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt told Fox 59.

Barbara Noble was driving to work on Tuesday (October 5) morning when a semi truck passed her in the opposite direction in the 1400 block of W. 500 N. Road in Whiteland. Normally, that wouldn't be newsworthy if it wasn't for an object that flew off the truck and at Noble's SUV.

“As soon as that semi was even with me, then it just went, bam. The 2×4 shot off his truck and just went through my windshield. I can’t even tell you how loud it was," she told the TV station.

Despite being covered in glass, Noble pulled over and called 911. That's when she noticed a piece of wood sticking out of her SUV's window and just inches from her body.

“As soon as the first officer came, and I rolled down my window that’s when it hit me because his reaction to what he saw with that 2×4 next to me and through my windshield was, ‘If he thinks it’s that bad — it must be that bad,'" she said.

Asides from a small injury from the broken glass, Noble was fine.

The truck driver didn't pull over because he didn't know that anything flew off his truck until cops caught up with him. The driver won't face criminal charges.