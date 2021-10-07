Meghan Trainor Clears The Air About Her Side-By-Side Toilet Setup

To be clear, Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, have only done the business in their side-by-side toilets once.

Earlier this week, the pop star, 27, made headlines when she revealed that she and Sabara have used the bathroom simultaneously. "We just got a new house and we did construction - nobody knows this - but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she admitted during a podcast appearance. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Now, the mother of one has come forward to clear the air. “To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again,” she wrote on Twitter. “But he will hang out with me if I’m Pile of pooing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

Trainer played into the joke by sharing a GIF from Mean Girls when the girls break out in a fight and a character named Amber D'Alessio, known for making out with a hot dog, declares, “Oh my God, That was one time."