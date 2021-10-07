Nandi Bushell's star just keeps getting brighter. The 11-year-old prodigy's released her latest song, and it's a collaboration with Roman Morello and his dad Tom Morello. The track is an anthem about the next generation fighting global warming and is called "The Children Will Rise Up." Its video features Jack Black and climate change activist Greta Thunberg. Epic!

Nandi takes lead vocals and drums while Roman shreds on guitar while images flash across the screen showing the impact of climate change.

In a statement under the YouTube video, Nandi explained how the song came to be:

I am so proud of myself and Roman Morello for writing our EPIC song with Tom Morello! We hope you love it and we really hope our song helps raise awareness for climate change! After learning about climate change at school I wanted to help make a difference. I wanted to write a song about how I felt about climate change and asked @Tom Morello and his son Roman Morello to collaborate with me. Once Roman and I had written the song we asked @JablinskiGames (Jack Black) and @Greta Thunberg if they would like to be in the music video! They loved our song and wanted to join us in raising awareness for climate change!

In an Instagram post, Nandi let fans know that the song is "In collaboration with Fridays For Future Brazil and England, branches of the global youth climate movement started by Greta Thunberg, proceeds from 'The Children Will Rise Up' will be donated to the nonprofit organisation 'The SOS Pantanal Institute' - 'Help Pantanal'"

Meanwhile, Tom teased the song by divulging "Tomorrow you will learn that I am the SECOND best guitarist in the Morello family."

Listen to "The Children Will Rise Up" above.

Over the summer, Nandi hinted that she was working on a project with Tom and Roman during her time in Los Angeles (where she also performed live with Foo Fighters. No Big Deal). She also recently participated in the WhyHunger Drum Together campaign, where she played The Beatles' "Come Together" with more than 100 legendary drummers, including Ringo Starr.