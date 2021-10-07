Oregon's Richest Person Can Be Found In This City

By Zuri Anderson

October 7, 2021

People are fascinated with the lives of rich people, whether they love them or hate them. From celebrities and public figures to business moguls, Americans also wonder if you can call them neighbors.

Over a quarter of the world's billionaires live in the United States, according to 24/7 Wall Street. They also pinpointed which U.S. cities these super-wealthy people are living in using data from Forbes' Real Time Billionaires List.

"The U.S. cities that are home to the most billionaires are often closely tied to the sources of their wealthiest residents' net worth," writers say. "For example, many of the wealthiest people in the country have made their fortune through some association a successful company -- and these people often live in close proximity to these companies."

While you can find most of them in states like California, Texas, Washington state, and New York, there are two in Oregon.

First is Phil Knight, who calls Hillsboro, Oregon home. If you're not familiar with the 24th richest person in the world, you'll definitely know the brand he co-founded: Nike.

That's right! He's the mind behind one of the biggest shoe and athletic brands. Knight's net worth is estimated at $51.6 billion, the report says. The 83-year-old controls more wealth than any other city in the whole state, The Center Square writes.

The "runner-up" was Portland, where the president and CEO of Columbia Sportswear lives: Timothy Boyle. His net worth was listed at $2.8 billion.

Click here to check out 24/7 Wall Street's full list and its methodology.

