Pioneering Portland Restaurant To Close In Late November
By Zuri Anderson
October 7, 2021
A longtime Portland restaurant known for pioneering farm-to-table cuisine in the area will be shutting its doors permanently this November, KGW says.
Paley's Place has been serving customers for over 25 years and was even credited for kickstarting "Portland's food revolution." Chef Vitaly Paley and his wife Kimberly, the owners of the restaurant, announced their retirement recently.
"It has been such a fantastic journey for us," Paley told reporters. A James Beard award recipient and Iron Chef America winner, Paley opened five restaurants based around local, seasonal ingredients. He also admitted that the COVID-19 "gutted" their businesses.
"The hardest thing was to see our staff of at least 220 people or so be let go," Paley says. The couple also put the old Victorian-style home housing Paley's on the market.
Paley's Place will be closing after Thanksgiving, according to a statement. Customers new and old can enjoy the Portland staple for another two months.
"We'll make sure to go out and say hello and good-bye to everybody," said the Paleys. "Thank you, Portland. To the greatest 26 years of our lives."
Vitaly Paley is a @beardfoundation award winner, Iron Chef America winner, and he and wife Kimberly own one of Portland’s most beloved (and soon to close for retirement) restaurants- @PaleysPlace. So, what do the Paleys eat… at home? pic.twitter.com/pZkHG1ADT4— Katherine Cook (@KCookKGW) October 6, 2021
Here is Paley's Place full statement on the closure:
Dear Friends and Family of Paley's Place,
We set down roots in Portland 26 years ago, and that time has been filled to the brim with happy memories. What first drew us to the Pacific Northwest was the stunning natural beauty and the overflowing regional bounty, but chief among it all was the generosity and kindness of people like you.
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve you at Paley's Place for 26 years, and on that sky-high note, we have made the decision to close the restaurant at the end of this year.
The events of the last year and a half have given us all time to reflect on what's most important, and that was certainly true for us. This next chapter in our lives will be about the two of us, charting out a new life together, whatever that may be.
We have been so privileged to work alongside such incredible culinary talent, and to currently be a home to the dreamiest dream team of both front and back of house staff. We feel deep gratitude to you, our community, for your everlasting support and for sharing in the meals that bring us joy. You've given so much to us, and we are thankful to you all.
After our Thanksgiving weekend, the doors at Paley's will close.
With immense gratitude and warmth,
Kimberly and Vitaly Paley
You can find Paley's Place at 1204 Northwest 21st Ave.