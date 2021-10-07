Pioneering Portland Restaurant To Close In Late November

A longtime Portland restaurant known for pioneering farm-to-table cuisine in the area will be shutting its doors permanently this November, KGW says.

Paley's Place has been serving customers for over 25 years and was even credited for kickstarting "Portland's food revolution." Chef Vitaly Paley and his wife Kimberly, the owners of the restaurant, announced their retirement recently.

"It has been such a fantastic journey for us," Paley told reporters. A James Beard award recipient and Iron Chef America winner, Paley opened five restaurants based around local, seasonal ingredients. He also admitted that the COVID-19 "gutted" their businesses.

"The hardest thing was to see our staff of at least 220 people or so be let go," Paley says. The couple also put the old Victorian-style home housing Paley's on the market.

Paley's Place will be closing after Thanksgiving, according to a statement. Customers new and old can enjoy the Portland staple for another two months.

"We'll make sure to go out and say hello and good-bye to everybody," said the Paleys. "Thank you, Portland. To the greatest 26 years of our lives."