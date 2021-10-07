Pooh Shiesty Reportedly Faces Life In Prison For 2020 Florida Shooting

Rapper Pooh Shiesty has withdrawn his request to delay his Federal armed robbery trial, and currently faces life in prison, reports say.

According to Rolling Stone, the Memphis native no longer wants a delay of his October 25th trial on charges he shot a man in the buttocks during an alleged Florida robbery in October 2020. Last week, the "Back In Blood" rapper's lawyers petitioned the court for a delay, arguing that he needed until December 6th to properly build his defense against claims he was part of an armed drug-trafficking conspiracy dating back to 2019.

Prosecutors agreed to the push back, and said it would push the trial out to February. Federal attorneys also told the court that they were reviewing new allegations and a potential superseding indictment against the rapper.

Shiesty's lawyer's filed a motion on Monday, for the star and his two co-defendants ( Bobby Brown, 21, and Jayden Darosa, 21) saying the trio now believes it’s in their best interest to proceed to trial in three weeks, “even in light of the voluminous discovery.” Pooh Shiesty -- real name Lontrell Williams -- pleaded not guilty to a four-count federal indictment carrying a possible maximum sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors claim Williams, Brown and Darosa robbed and shot two victims during a confrontation at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands on October 9th, 2020.

Stars like Meek Mill and Juicy J have publicly declared their support for Shiesty.