New research now shows that rainy weather in Arizona can spread Valley Fever, reported ABC 15. Typically when people think of the illness, they may think of dry weather and dust storms spreading it around.

But now, Dr. Bridget Barker, and associate professor NAU and Dan Kollath, A PhD candidate, say that the fungus that causes the illness doesn’t stop growing during wet weather.

Kollath explained, “Just learning this little basic biology can inform the public that we are susceptible year-round because the fungus doesn’t stop growing.”

So how can you protect yourself from the illness?

According to Dr. Barker, Arizonans should be careful when cleaning outdoors. Barker said, “Wear an N95 mask if you can. Don’t use your leaf blower to basically aerosolize potentially the spores that might be contained in that debris. Remove that from your property, but be very cautious.”

Symptoms for valley fever include fever, a rash that looks like hives on her forearms and shins, and fatigue. It could take a couple of weeks for any symptoms to show up. However, about 60 percent of individuals who contract Valley Fever won't show any symptoms at all.

According to Barker, about two-thirds of all Valley Fever cases are found right here in Arizona.