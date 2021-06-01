Another Illness Is On The Rise All Across Arizona

The number of coronavirus cases in the state of Arizona may be declining, but another illness is on the rise.

AZ Family reported that Valley Fever is on the rise, and the state on track to having one of the worst years yet for the disease.

According to AZ Family, in 2021, the state "is on track to have the second-highest number of Valley Fever cases within the last 15 years."

According to Dr. Frank Lovecchio, the increase in construction across the valley could be one of the major factors causing the spike in Valley Fever.

Dr. Lovecchio said, "There are these spores or fungus in our dirt, if you aggravate the dirt by any means, dirt bike, construction, or certain gardening, the spores go out."

Inhaling those spores is what causes people to get sick.

Most individuals recover from the sickness on their own, however, others can experience chronic Valley Fever and stay sick for an extended period of time.

Dr. Lovecchio said, "What does happen, sometimes, is it goes into your lungs and deposits other places in your body."

The sickness isn't always easy to diagnose, explained Dr. Lovecchio, but the awareness of the illness is helping.

Dr. Lovecchio said, "Now we have Valley Fever centers here in Phoenix and Tucson. Some of the world experts are working there. Because of that, they are more aware of it, they do more education."

