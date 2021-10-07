Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love Amid Pneumonia Hospitalization

Things seem to be over for Ray J and Princess Love.

On Wednesday, the "One Wish" singer filed for divorce from his wife in Los Angeles Superior Court, amid his recent hospitalization for pneumonia. Over the weekend, Ray revealed that none of his family members had come to visit him while he was in the Miami hospital --- including his wife and mother of his two children, Princess Love.

The Scoot-E bike CEO's divorce filing marks the third time the couple has decided to end their marriage. The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood pair first tied the knot in 2016, before Princess filed for divorce in May 2020. In July of the same year, the mom-of-two filed to have her request dismissed. By September 2020, Ray J decided to file for divorce -- but by February 2021, the couple filed a motion to have the request dismissed.

Ray said of the 2020 breakups and divorce filings between he and Princess:

"You know, I love her and I love my babies and it's just personal, but she knows how I feel about her. I just think that I want to make sure everybody is happy, that everybody enjoys life and that this can help her smile more and enjoy who she is and enjoy her life. You know, sometimes it's the best thing to do."

The star's most recent filing comes just days after he revealed that he'd been in the hospital for nearly a week due to Pneumonia. He told TMZ about the hospitalization:

"I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying."

Princess Love has yet to respond to the news.