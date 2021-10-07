Reba McEntire Talks With 3 Versions Of Herself To Mark Triple Album Release

Reba McEntire is releasing a collection of her most iconic hits, and she marked the occasion by talking about the triple album — with herself.

McEntire’s Revived Remixed Revisited is available Friday (October 8), so the country music legend shared a video of the “Three Reba’s” discussing each album.

“Not sure what #RevivedRemixedRevisited is all about? I brought in some friends to help explain it,” McEntire explained when she shared the video on Instagram. The conversation includes, for example, the “Revisited” Reba highlighting the track with “my hero,” Dolly Parton: “Dolly and I redid ‘Does He Love You,’ and her voice is just so angelic, as always.”