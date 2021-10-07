Reba McEntire Talks With 3 Versions Of Herself To Mark Triple Album Release
By Kelly Fisher
October 7, 2021
Reba McEntire is releasing a collection of her most iconic hits, and she marked the occasion by talking about the triple album — with herself.
McEntire’s Revived Remixed Revisited is available Friday (October 8), so the country music legend shared a video of the “Three Reba’s” discussing each album.
“Not sure what #RevivedRemixedRevisited is all about? I brought in some friends to help explain it,” McEntire explained when she shared the video on Instagram. The conversation includes, for example, the “Revisited” Reba highlighting the track with “my hero,” Dolly Parton: “Dolly and I redid ‘Does He Love You,’ and her voice is just so angelic, as always.”
Fans can also expect to hear “Is There Life Out There,” “Consider Me Gone,” “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia,” and of course, the song that has recently been revisited as a TikTok trend, “I’m A Survivor,” (McEntire herself jumped in on the “I'm A Survivor” trend with a video featuring her donkeys). Some of those songs were among the first tracks McEntire revealed would be included in the project. She slowly dropped hints on her social media channels before making the official announcement in August.
Watch the “Three Reba’s” talk about Revived Remixed Revisited here: