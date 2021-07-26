Reba McEntire Has The Best Response To 'I'm A Survivor' TikTok Trend
By Sarah Tate
July 26, 2021
Reba McEntire had the best response to her song "I'm a Survivor" becoming a trending sound on TikTok.
Since the song's lyrics, "A single mom who works two jobs/ Who loves her kids and never stops/ With gentle hands and heart of a fighter/ I'm a survivor," have inspired thousands of videos on the app, the country music star decided to get in on the action with her own video.
On Monday (July 26), McEntire tried her hand at the trend, and it's basically everything you'd hope from the "Fancy" singer. In the video, she can be seen working hard on the farm, bringing food to her two donkeys who don't seem very grateful for her dedication.
"When it's time to feed your donkeys and they're not the least bit impressed," she captioned the video, which has been shared more than 27,000 times and has over 1.2 million likes.
Check out McEntire's take on the trend below.
@reba
When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not the least bit impressed #ImASurvivor #Donkeys #FarmLife #Reba #CountryGirl♬ I'm A Survivor - Reba McEntire
The trending song has been growing in popularity over the last few days, with many users showing how they're "a survivor," often posting funny videos of them taking out the trash, refilling water filters, and doing other daily chores.
See some of the popular TikToks below.
@iconaklast
I will not be taking that trash out. @reba #reba #rebamcentire #imasurvivor #celebritylookalike #cosplay♬ I'm A Survivor - Reba McEntire
@collyn.and.kona
“Yeah I gotta hop off my dog is doing the thing again” #summerinternship #thisopportunity #reba #dogsoftiktok #dog♬ I'm A Survivor - Reba McEntire
@lydianoellemyers
My level of dramatic♬ I'm A Survivor - Reba McEntire