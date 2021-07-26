Reba McEntire Has The Best Response To 'I'm A Survivor' TikTok Trend

By Sarah Tate

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire had the best response to her song "I'm a Survivor" becoming a trending sound on TikTok.

Since the song's lyrics, "A single mom who works two jobs/ Who loves her kids and never stops/ With gentle hands and heart of a fighter/ I'm a survivor," have inspired thousands of videos on the app, the country music star decided to get in on the action with her own video.

On Monday (July 26), McEntire tried her hand at the trend, and it's basically everything you'd hope from the "Fancy" singer. In the video, she can be seen working hard on the farm, bringing food to her two donkeys who don't seem very grateful for her dedication.

"When it's time to feed your donkeys and they're not the least bit impressed," she captioned the video, which has been shared more than 27,000 times and has over 1.2 million likes.

Check out McEntire's take on the trend below.

@reba

When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not the least bit impressed #ImASurvivor #Donkeys #FarmLife #Reba #CountryGirl

♬ I'm A Survivor - Reba McEntire

The trending song has been growing in popularity over the last few days, with many users showing how they're "a survivor," often posting funny videos of them taking out the trash, refilling water filters, and doing other daily chores.

See some of the popular TikToks below.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Reba McEntire Has The Best Response To 'I'm A Survivor' TikTok Trend

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.