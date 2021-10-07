Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was In A Car Accident, Shows Off His Damages
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 7, 2021
Snoop Dogg is alive and well, but the hip hop legend revealed that he was recently involved in a car crash while driving in the rain. On Tuesday, the Long Beach rapper took to Instagram to show the damages he and his car sustained from the accident. He wrote and stated in the video:
"Crashed in the rain. Y’all b careful on them [streets]. I done ripped the whole ******* rim off my tire cuz."
Snoop's comments were flooded with fans, friends and family checking to make sure the OG was ok following the frightening incident. Anderson Paak simply commented, "Nooooooooooooooooo!!!!" while DJ Clue chimed in, "Be Safe my guy".
Fortunately, the "Beautiful" star made it out of the incident unscathed. Shortly after the crash, Snoop returned to Instagram to assure his followers that all was well. He shared a photo of himself, standing in front of two cars, simply captioning the cool photo:
"Bac up n movin"
Snoops accident comes just days after the star announced that he'd be joining his longtime collaborator and mentor Dr. Dre, as well as Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar on stage during the 2022 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The West Coast icon is also gearing up for his 19th studio album, set to drop in November. Not one to be outworked, Snoop says he also recently joined Def Jam as an executive creative and strategic consultant. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Snoop shared:
"I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me. And then also develop some new acts and give some opportunities so Def Jam was the perfect place for me considering how much I love it and how much it means to hip-hop."
Check out Snoop Dogg's full interview with Fallon below.