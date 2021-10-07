The Offspring Send PSA In 'The Opioid Diaries' Video: Watch

The Offspring are using the video for "The Opioid Diaries," their latest single off Let The Bad Times Roll, as a way to help spread awareness about drug addiction. The visuals comprise different scenes that show the consequences of drug use, from mug shots to overdoses, and remind the viewer that drug addicts aren't the "junkies like the news guy said," but rather someone's parent or child.

The clip is spliced with harrowing details about drug addiction and overdose in the United States, displaying facts like "More than 93,000 people died from a drug overdose in 2020 ... That’s one person every 6 minutes ... 2020 had the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded" and "Currently, more than 500,000 people in the United States are dependent on heroin."

But just like the song, the video ends on a hopeful note with the message: "If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, you can get help. 1-800-662-HELP (4357) SAMHSA.gov"

Watch "The Opioid Diaries" video above.

