This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Arizona

People are always on the lookout for great budget-friendly, delicious, satifying meals. But if you’re tired of the same old hamburger that you get at the nearest fast food restaurant, then we’ve got you covered.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states cheapest eats. The website states, "These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant has the cheapest eats in Arizona?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's Short Lease Hotdogs in Phoenix. You can grab a signature hotdog served on naan for just $9.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Hot dogs are an American street food favorite and at Short Leash Hotdogs they are topping the humble sausage with just about anything. All of the restaurant's signature dogs are $9 and served on naan bread instead of a hotdog bun. One option we can't get over is the "Lady" dog with chipotle cream cheese, sautéed onions, and fried pickles."

