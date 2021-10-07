This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Nevada

People are always on the lookout for great budget-friendly, delicious, satifying meals. But if you’re tired of the same old hamburger that you get at the nearest fast food restaurant, then we’ve got you covered.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states cheapest eats. The website states, "These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant has the cheapest eats in Nevada?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's KoMex in Las Vegas. You can grab an assortment of Fusion Tacos here, like beef, chicken, pork, and tofu, for just $2.50 each!

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Fusion cuisine has taken off and in Las Vegas KoMex is the spot to be for Korean-Mexican fusion at a cheap price. You can get a fusion taco with your choice of protein, slaw, and pico de Gallo for $2.50, so get a few since they are so cheap."

Click here to check out the full list of cheapest eats in each state.