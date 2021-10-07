This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In New Mexico

People are always on the lookout for great budget-friendly, delicious, satifying meals. But if you’re tired of the same old hamburger that you get at the nearest fast food restaurant, then we’ve got you covered.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states cheapest eats. The website states, "These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant has the cheapest eats in New Mexico?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's Mary and Tito's Cafe in Albuquerque. You can grab appetizers, like guacamole salad and chicharrones, at this restaurant for less than $5, followed by a full meal for less than $6!

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Mary and Tito's is a New Mexican diner that's serving traditional plates of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. Monday through Friday you can find specials for $5.95 and up, including huevos rancheros, chimichangas, and enchiladas."

Click here to check out the full list of cheapest eats in each state.