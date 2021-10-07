This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In Utah

By Ginny Reese

October 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

People are always on the lookout for great budget-friendly, delicious, satifying meals. But if you’re tired of the same old hamburger that you get at the nearest fast food restaurant, then we’ve got you covered.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each states cheapest eats. The website states, "These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant has the cheapest eats in Utah?

According to Eat This, Not That!, it's Bruges Belgian Bistro in Salt Lake City. You can get entire meals here for less than $10! Try the bacon and egg-topped Belgian waffle with jack and cheddar cheese for only $7!

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Liege waffles are a chewy, sweet treat that are becoming more popular in the United States. Bruges Belgian Bistro in Salt Lake City is serving liege waffles plain with cinnamon sugar or topped with things like speculoos spread, vanilla bean ice cream, and strawberries for $3.75 and $9, respectively."

Click here to check out the full list of cheapest eats in each state.

