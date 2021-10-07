This Minnesota Deli Has Some Of The Cheapest Prices In The Whole State

When you're looking for something simple and cheap to eat, fast food is usually the first thing that pops into your head. But that might not be the cheapest or healthiest option in your area.

Instead of going to the nearest fast-food chain for their dollar menu, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the "cheapest eats" in each state. The restaurants they found are perfect for a pit-stop during a road trip or just an everyday meal.

"If you're tired of the same old boring hamburger and are sick of feeling sick from bags of chips, consider trying a local restaurant where you can get an entire meal or massive dessert for under $10. These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else. "

So where in Minnesota can you find the cheapest eats?

Emily's Lebanese Deli in Minneapolis.

Here is what the report had to say about Emily's Lebanese Deli:

"Lebanese food is fresh, usually light, and always fulfilling. Emily's Lebanese Deli is making all of the old world favorites like stuffed grape leaves, cabbage rolls, and kibbi all for under $10."

