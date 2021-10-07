This Missouri Restaurant Has Some Of The Cheapest Prices In The Whole State

When you're looking for something simple and cheap to eat, fast food is usually the first thing that pops into your head. But that might not be the cheapest or healthiest option in your area.

Instead of going to the nearest fast-food chain for their dollar menu, Eat This, Not That! set out to find the "cheapest eats" in each state. The restaurants they found are perfect for a pit-stop during a road trip or just an everyday meal.

"If you're tired of the same old boring hamburger and are sick of feeling sick from bags of chips, consider trying a local restaurant where you can get an entire meal or massive dessert for under $10. These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else. "

So where in Missouri can you find the cheapest eats?

Grace Meat + Three in St. Louis.

Here is what the report had to say about Grace Meat + Three:

"There's nothing better than homemade fried chicken. At Grace Meat + Three you get just that. The best deal on the menu is the Meal Deal for $10, where you get three hand-breaded chicken tenders, fries, Texas toast, pickles, and a drink. Be sure to mark how hot you want your chicken from no spice to Hot OTS."

Click here to see the cheapest eats in all 50 states.