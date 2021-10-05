This Is Missouri's Most Popular Halloween Decoration

Decorating your house for the holidays is a neighborhood competition, whether we like to admit it or not. Some neighbors go all-out and others put up one or two decorations; either way, both are acceptable.

But, if you're ready to be the house with the best decorations, listen up! You may be missing the most in-demand Halloween decoration for your state.

Luckily, if you don't know your state's most popular Halloween decoration, Lombardo Homes set out to find the most in-demand Halloween decorations in each state.

By analyzing Google Trends, the report says that skeletons and pumpkins are obviously a no-brainer for in-demand decor, but different regions of the U.S. favor a particular decoration over others.

"It appears the East Coast has a thing for pumpkins and the West Coast likes bats. Not surprisingly, corn stalks are unusually popular in the Midwest. And, we'd like to give a special shout-out to Nebraska and Arkansas for preferring animal skeletons more than most. There is perhaps no other decoration that’s as funny as it is creepy."

So, what is Missouri's most popular Halloween decoration?

A skeleton.

The top three most popular Halloween decorations among all 50 states are:

Skeleton Pumpkin Spider

To see the full report, click here.