This Omaha Restaurant Offers The Best 'Cheap Eats' In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

October 7, 2021

US Paper Money Flying out of Man's Hand
Photo: Getty Images

Anywhere you go, you’ll find local restaurants that won’t break the bank.

Eat This, Not That! knows that travelers, for example, will appreciate inexpensive and quick stops for food — but they might want to shake things up from staple fast-food chains that they know and love. That's why the ultimate food content hub mapped out the unique ones that are the cheapest eats in the state:

“If you're tired of the same old boring hamburger and are sick of feeling sick from bags of chips, consider trying a local restaurant where you can get an entire meal or massive dessert for under $10. These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else.”

So, which restaurant serves the best “cheap eats” in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! credits Louie M’s Burger Lust, in Omaha. Here’s why it stood out to Eat This, Not That!:

“Omaha is home to Louie M's Burger Lust. The casual eatery has a long list of burger combos, but the plain burger with the usual suspects of toppings like lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles costs just $5.69.”

See the rest of the list here.

