Utah 'Shark Tank' Contestant Accused Of $200,000 Fraud

A shark Tank contest it from right here in Utah is being accused of praying on vulnerable women to receive money. Nathaniel Holzapfel is being accused of nearly $200,000 in fraud, reported ABC 4.

According to court documents, Holzapfel pressured a vulnerable woman into signing over her home to him. He then sold that home for nearly $200,000.

"It had a lot of different moving parts to it," said Sgt. Cole Christensen, who is investigating the case. "The alarm for me was the victim that we had in this first case was, she was particularly vulnerable, she had just lost her father, and was going through a grieving process there. She’s a breast cancer survivor, and she had a disabled son she totally cared for."