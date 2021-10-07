WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Rumor He's Looking To Join Steelers In 2022

By Jason Hall

October 7, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is still the Green Bay Packers' quarterback -- for now.

Rodgers has the option to become a free agent due to a void year added in his current contract and his displeasure with the Packers' organization was the top storyline of the NFL offseason.

Ahead of his Week 4 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers expressed his affinity for the Steel City, its residents, head coach Mike Tomlin and the popular social media personality 'Pittsburgh Dad' (@Pittsburgh_Dad), leading to speculation that the Steelers were a potential destination for the reigning MVP next season.

Rodgers and Tomlin also had a playful exchange during Sunday's game in which they shared head nods, adding more speculation to the quarterback possibly joining Pittsburgh next season.

"I'm just speaking the truth," Rodgers told former NFL punter and Plum native Pat McAfee during his weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show this week. "Ask me a question about Mike Tomlin, I'm going to tell you how I feel about Mike Tomlin. If you want to take that and run with it and say I'm angling for some sort of next team or something, I'm not. I'm just answering a question about my respect for Mike and what he's accomplished in the league."

After Sunday's game, Rodgers said he had "a lot of respect" for Tomlin head coach when discussing their interaction during his postgame press conference via Sports Illustrated, a mutual feeling expressed by Tomlin ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

"If you're a competitor, you love being in that environment," Tomlin said TRIBLive. "You love pitting your skills and talents and preparedness versus people like those guys, led by a guy like that guy."

Rodgers' potential free agency could coincide with Ben Roethlisberger's possible retirement, as he's currently in the final year of a reworked deal.

