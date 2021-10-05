WATCH: 'Pittsburgh Dad' Makes Pitch To Aaron Rodgers To Join Steelers

A local Pittsburgh favorite has made a public recruiting pitch to Aaron Rodgers to join the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.

'Pittsburgh Dad' (@Pittsburgh_Dad) sent a special message to Rodgers during the quarterback's weekly 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, one week after the reigning NFL MVP expressed his affinity for the Steel City, its residents, head coach Mike Tomlin and the popular social media personality himself.

"If you do ever want to come to Pittsburgh, we've got a lot to offer," Pittsburgh Dad said in his recruitment pitch. "For example, we put fries on everything. They'll even put 'em in your Blizzard down at Dairy Queens [sic]. And secondly, you're never more than two minutes away from cell phone repair or a vape shop that used to be a Pizza Hut.

"You like Jeopardy! right? 'The Steelers can offer this to Aaron Rodgers in terms of pass protection.' (Mimics hitting button) 'What is a wet paper towel?' Jeez, Louise. (Buzzer) Sorry, 'what is jeez, Louise.'"