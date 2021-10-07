WATCH: Red Sox Fans Heckle Gerrit Cole During Wild Card Game Bullpen Warmup

Boston Red Sox fans had plenty to say to New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole ahead of his disappointing performance in the American League Wild Card Game Tuesday (October 5) night.

NJ.com reports fans at Fenway Park taunted Cole prior to and during his three-inning performance, which included a Kermit the Frog puppet, a container of Spider Tack and a hurl of insults in his direction as he warmed up in the bullpen prior to the Red Sox's 6-2 elimination game win over their arch rival.

The Boston faithful also serrenaded Cole with a drawn-out sarcastic "Ger-rit" chant throughout the game, including the exact moment in which he allowed a two-run home run to Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the first inning.

The Spider Tack container referenced Cole being accused of using a foreign substance to gain a competitive edge, while the Kermit the Frog puppet is an apparent reference to the pitcher's voice.

Cole was acquired by the Yankees in a record-setting nine-year, $324 million deal prior to the 2020 MLB season in an effort to improve their rotation, specifically during the postseason and crucial regular season games.