10 Covers That Wound Up Being More Popular Than The Original

Throughout the years, so many amazing songs have been released. And musicians oftentimes love to cover some of their favorites. Sometimes, however, those covers can wind up more popular than the original. Read through some popular covers throughout history, and you may find yourself surprised that a few of these weren't an original.

1. Whitney Houston's cover of “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton initially wrote "I Will Always Love You" in 1973, and recorded the song in 1974. In a recent cover interview with W magazine, the country singer revealed that Elvis Presley had once wanted to cover the track, however, she wound up turning him and his team down after they asked for half of the publishing rights. Whitney Houston then wound up covering the song for the 1992 film, The Bodyguard, and her version of the track was an absolute hit. Houston's cover spent 14 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and holds the record for being the best-selling single by a woman in the entire history of music. When Houston passed in 2012, the song wound up re-entering the charts.

Speaking on the history of the song, Parton said in her W magazine interview, "Priscilla, Elvis' wife, told me that when she and Elvis divorced, Elvis sang my song to her. That touched me so deeply. And they also played the song at Whitney Houston's funeral. After that, I thought, I bet they'll play the same song when I go."