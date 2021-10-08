Arizonans Can Now Rent Classy Bounce Houses For Adults
By Ginny Reese
October 8, 2021
Bounce houses are the closest you can get to having an amusement park in your back yard. And now, there are bounce houses that can be rented for adults right here in Arizona, reported ABC 15.
Arizona's Inflate Forty Eight is bringing fun to grown ups in the state with a classy take on the traditional bounce house. The bounce houses come in white, light pink, and light orange. They're the perfect addition to a wedding reception, birthday party, or just a day of fun.
So how did this business come to be?
Co-owners of the company, Jack and Julie Nielsen, wanted to rent a bounce house for their son's birthday last June. Unfortunately, they couldn't find a company that was both affordable and reputable. So, they started their own company.
Jack said:
"It was a great time to start Inflate Forty Eight because most people were at home due to COVID-19. Everyone was at home having their own parties so we took advantage of this unique opportunity and it worked out great!"
The company offers discounts for multi-rentals and you can rent as many as you'd like. They will also deliver for free if you live in the East Valley! The company will deliver to Tucson or Flagstaff as well, depending on availably.
Click here for more information about rentals.