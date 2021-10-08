Can You Guess The Most Popular Halloween Candy In North Carolina?

By Sarah Tate

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Spooky season is finally here, so that means it's time to gear up for everyone's favorite haunted holiday. Even with all the ghost stories, haunted houses and spirited parties, most people may agree that the real star of Halloween is the candy. That's why CandyStore.com compiled a list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state, and it's not always the sweet you would expect.

"We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. ... We looked at 14 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween."

After researching the data, CandyStore then broke down the numbers to determine the most popular Halloween candy for each state.

So which candy do North Carolinians love the most during the Halloween season?

Reese's Cups

As it turns out, people in North Carolina crave the the sweet and salty combo more than any other candy for Halloween. Other popular candies in the Tar Heel State include Snickers and M&Ms.

According to the data, these are the most popular halloween candies in America:

  1. Reese's Cups
  2. Skittles
  3. M&Ms
  4. Starburst
  5. Hot Tamales
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey Kisses
  8. Snickers
  9. Tootsie Pops
  10. Candy Corn

Check out each state's favorite candy here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.