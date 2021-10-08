Can You Guess The Most Popular Halloween Candy In South Carolina?

Spooky season is finally here, so that means it's time to gear up for everyone's favorite haunted holiday. Even with all the ghost stories, haunted houses and spirited parties, most people may agree that the real star of Halloween is the candy. That's why CandyStore.com compiled a list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state, and it's not always the sweet you would expect.

"We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. ... We looked at 14 years of sales data (2007-2021), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween."

After researching the data, CandyStore then broke down the numbers to determine the most popular Halloween candy for each state.

So which candy do South Carolinians love the most during the Halloween season?

Butterfingers

As it turns out, people in South Carolina can't get enough of that Butterfinger crunch on Halloween. Other popular candies in the Palmetto State include Skittles and Candy Corn.

According to the data, these are the most popular halloween candies in America:

Reese's Cups Skittles M&Ms Starburst Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey Kisses Snickers Tootsie Pops Candy Corn

Check out each state's favorite candy here.