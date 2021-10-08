Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19

Brown opted not to answer about his vaccination status when asked during Celtics media day to weeks ago.

“I think it’s a personal decision and have my own thoughts about it, but I respect my teammates’ decision,” Brown said. “I know everyone has an opinion on it, but it’s a personal choice.”

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who is vaccinated and said his goal was to get the team to a 100% vaccination rate, also tested positive last month and confirmed he experienced mild symptoms.

In January, franchise star Jayson Tatum tested positive for COVID-19 and said he battled through lasting effects as recently as last April, when he was still using an inhaler after initially being diagnosed months earlier.

“I take an inhaler before the game since I’ve tested positive,” Tatum said via Boston.com. “This has kind of helped with that and opened up my lungs and, you know, I never took an inhaler before. So that’s something different. I for sure feel better now than I did a month ago.”