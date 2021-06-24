Jay Williams Blames Hacker For Glaring Mistake About New Celtics Coach

ESPN analyst Jay Williams was roasted by Twitter users on Wednesday (June 23) when his account shared a post congratulating Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka on reportedly finalizing a deal to become the Boston Celtics next head coach.

In the since-deleted tweet, Williams credits Udoka as "one talented individual who has paid his dues," while falsely addressing him as the "first head coach of color for the Celtics."

The latter part, of course, is untrue, given that Boston has not only had five previous Black head coaches -- including Doc Rivers as recently as 2013 -- but also was the first NBA franchise to hire a Black head coach in Bill Russell.

Williams quickly deleted the tweet and addressed it several hours later, blaming a hacker for the post.

"As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago… I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed," Williams tweeted.