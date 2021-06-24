Feedback

Jay Williams Blames Hacker For Glaring Mistake About New Celtics Coach

By Jason Hall

June 24, 2021

ESPN analyst Jay Williams was roasted by Twitter users on Wednesday (June 23) when his account shared a post congratulating Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka on reportedly finalizing a deal to become the Boston Celtics next head coach.

In the since-deleted tweet, Williams credits Udoka as "one talented individual who has paid his dues," while falsely addressing him as the "first head coach of color for the Celtics."

The latter part, of course, is untrue, given that Boston has not only had five previous Black head coaches -- including Doc Rivers as recently as 2013 -- but also was the first NBA franchise to hire a Black head coach in Bill Russell.

Williams quickly deleted the tweet and addressed it several hours later, blaming a hacker for the post.

"As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago… I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed," Williams tweeted.

That didn't stop even more Twitter users from criticizing Williams both for the initial mistake and the explanation:

Williams has been the target of criticism lately after being accused by Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant of making up a story in which Williams claims Durant took offense to being compared to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo at a holiday party "a couple years ago" while discussing the then-ongoing series between the Bucks and Nets earlier this month.

Durant shared a since-deleted Instagram comment calling the former Duke University star's story "a f*****g lie" and said Williams can "NEVER speak" for him, while also sharing the following tweet:

"Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media s**t, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass s**. I don’t even talk like that"

