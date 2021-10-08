Cordae Boasts About Success And Seven-Figure Salary In New 'Super' Video

Cordae is back with brand new music -- and this time around, he's not holding anything back.

On Thursday, the Maryland native released his latest single "Super" as part of the rollout for his highly anticipated sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View. On the track, Cordae unapologetically boasts about becoming successful in 2020, amid a worldwide pandemic and raking in a seven-figure salary. He raps:

“My ****** pull up in them Chevy's and Beamers. We all young and rich, you can't check my demeanor. I just bought a Birkin for my aunt Regina. I been getting money since I was a senior. Last year, I made seven million, didn’t have to do a single ******* show/Shout out to my ******* up at Coca-Cola for the check they cut me at the Super Bowl/All my life moments is a super roll, my ****** Dr. Dre, he got a Super Bowl."