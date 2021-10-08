Cordae Boasts About Success And Seven-Figure Salary In New 'Super' Video
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 8, 2021
Cordae is back with brand new music -- and this time around, he's not holding anything back.
On Thursday, the Maryland native released his latest single "Super" as part of the rollout for his highly anticipated sophomore album From A Bird's Eye View. On the track, Cordae unapologetically boasts about becoming successful in 2020, amid a worldwide pandemic and raking in a seven-figure salary. He raps:
“My ****** pull up in them Chevy's and Beamers. We all young and rich, you can't check my demeanor. I just bought a Birkin for my aunt Regina. I been getting money since I was a senior. Last year, I made seven million, didn’t have to do a single ******* show/Shout out to my ******* up at Coca-Cola for the check they cut me at the Super Bowl/All my life moments is a super roll, my ****** Dr. Dre, he got a Super Bowl."
From A Bird's Eye View is the follow-up album to Cordae's Grammy nominated 2019 debut Lost Boy, which garnered the rapper much critical acclaim and over 430 million streams worldwide. Through his work, he even gained the respect of hip hop veterans like Nas and Jadakiss. Just last week, the LOX rapper went viral after exclaiming his admiration for Cordae to the young rapper's superstar girlfriend, Naomi Osaka, during an episode of HBO’sThe Shop: Uninterrupted.
Kiss said of the "Kung Fu" rapper:
“I need to do something with Cordae. His mannerism is so cool but his bars… he got them bars that puts him in an elite thing. And then, for you to be his significant other, he’s just so cool with it.”
Check out Cordae's new Arrad directed video for "Super" above.