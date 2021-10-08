Facebook Says Some Users Are Unable To Access Its Apps

Facebook is experiencing technical problems for the second time this week. On Friday (October 8), Facebook confirmed that some users were unable to access its app and services.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the social media company said on Twitter. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, also noted the issue on Twitter and said engineers were working to fix the problem.

"We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

According to Down Detector, users started experiencing issues with Facebook around 2 p.m. ET. The number peaked about an hour later, with nearly 2,500 people reporting they were unable to access Facebook. The problem appeared to be more widespread on Instagram, with almost 31,000 people reporting issues with the app.

The outage comes after "a faulty configuration change" took down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger for almost six hours on Monday.

The next day, a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower blasted the social media giant in front of a Senate committee. Frances Haugen accused Facebook of putting "their astronomical profits before people" and urged lawmakers to regulate social media companies and hold them accountable for the harm they cause.