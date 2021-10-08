Facebook Says Some Users Are Unable To Access Its Apps

By Bill Galluccio

October 8, 2021

Facebook,Instagram And WhatsApp Experience Global Outage
Photo: Getty Images

Facebook is experiencing technical problems for the second time this week. On Friday (October 8), Facebook confirmed that some users were unable to access its app and services.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," the social media company said on Twitter. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, also noted the issue on Twitter and said engineers were working to fix the problem.

"We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We're so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix."

According to Down Detectorusers started experiencing issues with Facebook around 2 p.m. ET. The number peaked about an hour later, with nearly 2,500 people reporting they were unable to access Facebook. The problem appeared to be more widespread on Instagram, with almost 31,000 people reporting issues with the app.

The outage comes after "a faulty configuration change" took down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger for almost six hours on Monday.

The next day, a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower blasted the social media giant in front of a Senate committeeFrances Haugen accused Facebook of putting "their astronomical profits before people" and urged lawmakers to regulate social media companies and hold them accountable for the harm they cause.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.