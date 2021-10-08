Former Louisville Star Among 18 Accused In NBA Health Insurance Scam

Former University of Louisville basketball star Terrence Williams is accused of leading a multi-million-dollar health insurance fraud scheme involving 17 other former NBA players.

The scam started in 2017 when Williams allegedly sent the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan an insurance claim for $19,000 in for chiropractic care that he never received. Williams was reimbursed $7,672 for the fake claim, the Associated Press reported.

He is also accused of recruiting other players to send in fake claims for $230,000 in kickbacks, NBC New York reported.

Some of the other players named in the indictment were Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, and Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis. Most of those identified in the scam were bench players or had short-lived NBA careers.

Williams is also accused of creating the fake invoices and medical paperwork for the claims, which pulled in a total of $3.9 million.

Prosecutors in New York became suspicious because the invoices had formatting and grammatical errors. One player also submitted a claim for $48,000 in dental work done at a Beverly Hills dentists office even though he was out of the country at that time.

All of those involved have been charged with with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Williams was also charged with aggravated identity theft.

Williams played basketball for Louisville from 2005 to 2009 and was taken in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets. He went on the play for the Nets, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings before his NBA career ended in 2013.