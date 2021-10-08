Halsey Shares How They're Trying To Balance Work With Motherhood

By Ariel King

October 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Imagse

Halsey gave birth to their child, Ender Ridley Aydin, last July. With an astronomical career balanced with being a new mom, the singer has been candid on social media about how they've been making the adjustment and trying to balance it all. Halsey has also been open to answering fan questions about maternity, and recently responded to one fan who asked how it's changed their life.

"So many ways," Halsey responded to the fan on Twitter. "I feel guilty for working I feel guilty when I'm not working. I'm terrified I'll always struggle to live up to my own expectations. But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I'm lonely or in need."

The singer has been open about their postpartum experience on social media, and how they have been balancing an adjustment in how they see themselves. Halsey uses the pronouns she/they, and is a gender-nonconforming artist. The singer shared how their changing body began to affect that view, saying last month, "The pressure to look 'androgynous' as a means of gender non-conforming expression (as a big t**** breastfeeding mom) coupled with the expectation to have the perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion. I'm patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good."

The singer touched on how breastfeeding as changed the way they look more recently as well, sharing to Twitter on October 7 a list of frequently asked questions about their new boobs. "Yes it's weird to look different then I'm used to," Halsey shared of their changing body.

The singer has also been slowly easing their way back into work since giving birth. While Halsey opted not to attend this year's Met Gala, the singer will soon be making an appearance during Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, while Kim Kardashian hosts. Halsey also released their new studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power in August, and the record saw them collaborating with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey also recently attended a Harry Styles concert, where Styles serenaded Halsey with "you just had a baby" during his song "Kiwi."

Halsey
