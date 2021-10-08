Halsey Shares How They're Trying To Balance Work With Motherhood

Halsey gave birth to their child, Ender Ridley Aydin, last July. With an astronomical career balanced with being a new mom, the singer has been candid on social media about how they've been making the adjustment and trying to balance it all. Halsey has also been open to answering fan questions about maternity, and recently responded to one fan who asked how it's changed their life.

"So many ways," Halsey responded to the fan on Twitter. "I feel guilty for working I feel guilty when I'm not working. I'm terrified I'll always struggle to live up to my own expectations. But I have also experienced love unlike any other and have finally learned how to ask for help and admit when I'm lonely or in need."