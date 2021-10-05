Harry Styles Sings To Halsey 'You Just Had A Baby' At NYC Concert

By Ariel King

October 5, 2021

Halsey has long been an avid Harry Styles fan, so it comes as no surprise that they would head over to Madison Square Garden to see him perform while he was in New York City. But Styles had something special up his sleeve for Halsey, the singer switching out the lyric "I'm having your baby" in his song "Kiwi" for "you just had a baby."

Halsey took to their Instagram stories to show their view of the show and fans caught the moment where Styles sang to them on camera, as well. Styles spotted Halsey in the crowd during his performance, pointing them out and singing "you just had a baby!" before running across to the other side of the stage.

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Halsey expressed their adoration of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, explaining they considers him to be a dream collaborator. "I want to work with Harry Styles, I loved his last record [Fine Line]. I'm so proud of him as a fan and as a peer. He's a real one. I think we could make something really cool together."

Styles' recent run has seen several spectacular moments during his shows. The singer assisted in a gender reveal during a concert in Nashville, Tennessee. "You know, I revel in these moments because I know everything, and you don't know," he said before announcing the expectant parents would be having a girl. Styles also shared some dating advice for his fans during a stop in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Halsey gave birth to their child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July, and released their most recent record, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, in August. Halsey's record focuses on pregnancy and childbirth, and the singer has been open about their postpartum experience. "My pregnancy has changed my body so much," Halsey said. "Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you."

